Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Dept. changes sign-in process with QR code in storm shelters

One Madison county volunteer fire department is utilizing technology in their storm shelters now.
WAAY-31 spoke to Moores Mill Volunteer Firefighter Department about the changes and why they're doing it now.
Now, when you come into the storm shelter you'll actually take out your phone, go to the camera and then you'll scan the QR code that pops up and it'll take you directly to a short questionnaire that'll help the volunteer fire department get through the sign-in process easier and help you and them in the end.
"Assistant chief Payton Daley actually came up with it himself to try and speed up the process because we've noticed multiple times in the past either pens running out of ink or multiple different issues we had with it," said Zachary Trulson.
Trulson is the president of the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
He says this new system will not only cut down on the time it takes to get people inside before a storm, but it will also help when it comes to trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"It would allow us to be able to reach out to the other people that were in the shelter with them and let them know they were potentially exposed so they can get tested," he said.
The QR code is posted on the walls of the shelter and once you scan it, it asks for basic info like your name and address but now, there's also a section for emergency contacts.
"Just because it'll allow us to have emergency contact information if one one our people in the shelters were to suffer an illness or have a medical emergency, that way we know who we can contact and also just to keep up with statistics," he said.
Even though there is a QR code to sign in now, that does not mean there won't be anyone available to help in case of any medical emergency that could happen.
So they want to remind you, you'll never be alone during a severe storm.
Another item to note in the questionnaire is an open comments section.
Trulson says this will help them understand where they can continue to get better for the community they serve.