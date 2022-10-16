Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department offers tips on how to heat your home safely

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 30-32 degree range are possible for much of northern Alabama. * WHERE...All counties in north central, northeast and northwest Alabama. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Sub-freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Due to the dry nature of the airmass and elevated winds, frost development is not expected at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&