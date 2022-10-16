 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Marshall, southern Jackson, southeastern Madison and central DeKalb
Counties through 1000 PM CDT...

At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Woodville, or 14 miles north of Guntersville, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Henagar, Sylvania, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Powell,
Grant, Section, Woodville and Pisgah.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 30-32 degree range are
possible for much of northern Alabama.

* WHERE...All counties in north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Sub-freezing temperatures could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and may damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. Due to the dry nature of the airmass and elevated
winds, frost development is not expected at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department offers tips on how to heat your home safely

  • Updated
  • 0

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the early morning hours this week, it means people will start heating their homes. 

The price to heat your home is on the uptick, so some people may try alternative ways to keep their home toasty. 

Some ways include space heaters and wood stoves. 

However, those methods both have risks involved. 

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department is offering heating safety tips. 

"44% of house fires from fall to winter are actually caused by additional heat sources," said Ethan Fitzgerald, the public information officer for the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department. 

Space heaters used improperly have been known to put people's lives at risk. 

"When those things are running for long periods of time, even on a low setting or even when they are off, there is danger there," said Fitzgerald. 

Outside of using space heaters and wood stoves, another common technique some people do that is quite dangerous is turning the oven on. 

Fitzgerald said he cannot count how many times he has heard a cause of a fire being related to someone leaving their oven on. 

If you need to use a space heater, Fitzgerald does offer some tips. 

"The biggest thing I can say is if you are going to use a space heater, definitely try to keep it about three feet away from anything," said Fitzgerald. 

He also said to keep it away from anything combustible, such as furniture or even as the holidays approach, a Christmas tree. 

Fitzgerald also stressed to make sure your home has working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. 

If you cannot afford to keep your home heated, Fitzgerald said the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department wants to help. 

He said you can also call 211, which offers callers help with basic human needs. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.