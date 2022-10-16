Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department offers tips on how to heat your home safely

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the early morning hours this week, it means people will start heating their homes.
The price to heat your home is on the uptick, so some people may try alternative ways to keep their home toasty.
Some ways include space heaters and wood stoves.
However, those methods both have risks involved.
"44% of house fires from fall to winter are actually caused by additional heat sources," said Ethan Fitzgerald, the public information officer for the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
Space heaters used improperly have been known to put people's lives at risk.
"When those things are running for long periods of time, even on a low setting or even when they are off, there is danger there," said Fitzgerald.
Outside of using space heaters and wood stoves, another common technique some people do that is quite dangerous is turning the oven on.
Fitzgerald said he cannot count how many times he has heard a cause of a fire being related to someone leaving their oven on.
If you need to use a space heater, Fitzgerald does offer some tips.
"The biggest thing I can say is if you are going to use a space heater, definitely try to keep it about three feet away from anything," said Fitzgerald.
He also said to keep it away from anything combustible, such as furniture or even as the holidays approach, a Christmas tree.
Fitzgerald also stressed to make sure your home has working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
If you cannot afford to keep your home heated, Fitzgerald said the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department wants to help.
He said you can also call 211, which offers callers help with basic human needs.