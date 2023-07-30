Moores Mill VFD adds new brush truck, which impacts home insurance rates

After many years of waiting--the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department has a new member of the fleet.
The department bought a new brush fire truck--something they have desperately needed.
"This Fourth of July, [the] truck was out of commission, did not have it, it was completely broken," said Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mill VFD. "So we were spending more time on our old brush truck that's from the 1970's."
Fitzgerald said the new truck will be able to help their department in multiple ways.
"It's something that we can use to fight brush fires, car fires, I mean, even garage fires, stuff like that," said Fitzgerald. "We could also use it to put extrication tools for car accidents."
The department said the new truck cost around $250K, with the department having to take out a $350K loan, which the other $100K will be used to help outfit the truck.
"We do get funding from the county, it just hasn't changed in 30 years," said Fitzgerald. "Just to be honest, [look] how much growth has happened in 30 years."
Regardless of the price tag, Fitzgerald said not only will the truck help them be more effective in fighting fires, but it will also help lower home insurance rates for the community.
"Our ISO ranking in our district for all the houses in our district, that actually directly impacts homeowners insurance," said Fitzgerald. "So if we are not responding to calls, or we do not have the proper equipment, your insurance will go up."