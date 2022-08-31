 Skip to main content
Monument coming to Decatur Park to honor Gold Star Families

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur.

The nonprofit, Vets Like Us, will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who have lost loved ones while serving in the military.

Vets Like Us is a local group dedicated to addressing needs or concerns of individual veterans by raising funds through organized events and networking to find ways to best serve these men and women. With assistance from the VA, they also help provide mental health services, homeless veteran support, benefits counseling and employment assistance.

