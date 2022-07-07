Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search.
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.
In the months leading up to her disappearance, she was suspected of a theft in DeKalb County. The sheriff's office said the theft involved an apartment she was living at with her boyfriend, James Allen Wright.
James Wright was arrested by the sheriff's office in September 2021 and released to a Florida rehab facility in November 2021. The sheriff's office said while he was in jail, Beth Wright "was living where she could in DeKalb County."
In late November, she visited her mother's home in Hartselle. She was spotted the next day across the street from her son's school, also in Hartselle.
That was Nov. 23, 2021. Investigators say Beth Wright hasn't been seen since.
Beth Wright turned 38 on June 30. She's described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 128 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call Hartselle Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915, call DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801 or email tburgess@hartselle.org.