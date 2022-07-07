Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

  • 0

It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search.

Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.

In the months leading up to her disappearance, she was suspected of a theft in DeKalb County. The sheriff's office said the theft involved an apartment she was living at with her boyfriend, James Allen Wright.

James Wright was arrested by the sheriff's office in September 2021 and released to a Florida rehab facility in November 2021. The sheriff's office said while he was in jail, Beth Wright "was living where she could in DeKalb County."

In late November, she visited her mother's home in Hartselle. She was spotted the next day across the street from her son's school, also in Hartselle.

That was Nov. 23, 2021. Investigators say Beth Wright hasn't been seen since.

Beth Wright turned 38 on June 30. She's described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 128 pounds with brown hair and eyes. 

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call Hartselle Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915, call DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801 or email tburgess@hartselle.org.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you