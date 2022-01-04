Monthly Browns Ferry siren tests move to 1st Wednesday starting Jan. 5

Residents who live near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant will get to hear the warning sirens sing on a new day of each month, starting Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Tennessee Valley Authority decided to move testing to the first Wednesday of each month after the start of the new year. Previously, the three-minute tests occurred on the second Monday of each month.
They will still start at 9:15 a.m., TVA said, adding the new schedule aligns the 104 sirens near BFNP with similar tests at other nuclear plants and avoids Monday holidays.