You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Monthly Browns Ferry siren tests move to 1st Wednesday starting Jan. 5

  • 0
Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County

 Tennessee Valley Authority

Residents who live near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant will get to hear the warning sirens sing on a new day of each month, starting Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Tennessee Valley Authority decided to move testing to the first Wednesday of each month after the start of the new year. Previously, the three-minute tests occurred on the second Monday of each month.

They will still start at 9:15 a.m., TVA said, adding the new schedule aligns the 104 sirens near BFNP with similar tests at other nuclear plants and avoids Monday holidays.

Tags

Recommended for you