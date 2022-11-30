Montgomery tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 39-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood.
The sheriff's office said the son's father was still in the hospital and expected to survive.
The family was inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham said preliminary survey results showed it was an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph. NWS Birmingham reports the parent cell traveled from Marengo County into Elmore, Tallapoosa and northern Macon counties.
Another tornado, which damaged an apartment complex in the city of Eutaw in Greene County, is believed to be an EF-1 with winds of about 110 mph, according to NWS Birmingham. Fifteen families were displaced from the apartment complex.
Farther south, in the Fruitdale community of Washington County, the NWS Mobile survey team reported damage from an EF-1 tornado early Wednesday morning "with high-end EF-2 tornado damage in the rural area west of Tibbie."
Teams in both areas are expected to release additional details as surveyors continue to assess damage reports. A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.