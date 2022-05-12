Montgomery Police searching for missing teen last seen in Trinity area

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen in the Trinity area.
Kylie Elaine Boyd has been missing since May 3. She was last seen around 5 p.m. that day, near Lawrence County Road 575.
She was wearing a red and white Kool-Aid hoodie and matching sweatpants, with white Converse sneakers. She might have a black brace on her right hand.
Anyone with information about Boyd's current whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or to call 911.