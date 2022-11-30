Montgomery County tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood.
Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and Cedarrius Tell were inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home. Cedarrius' father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the home.
It's believed they were asleep when the tornado arrived Tuesday night, knocking a large pine tree onto their bedroom. In the early morning darkness, family members emerged from their own splintered homes to the sounds of screaming.
“The tree fell right slap in the middle of the bed while they were asleep. It fell on the wife and the kid,” family member Norman Bennett said of the victims.
Bennett said Cedric Tell was trapped under the tree and debris, unable to see what had happened to his wife and child.
“He was hollering. ’Find my baby. Find my baby,'” Bennett said.
He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, where the sheriff's office said Wednesday he remained hospitalized but was expected to survive his injuries.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham said preliminary survey results showed it was an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph. NWS Birmingham reported the parent cell traveled from Marengo County into Elmore, Tallapoosa and northern Macon counties.
Preliminary surveys showed three other tornadoes from the storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: an EF-1 in Greene and Hale counties that damaged an apartment complex in Eutaw; an EF-1 in Elmore County; and an EF-0 in Walker County. NWS Birmingham said other counties were set to be surveyed over the coming days.
In the southeastern corner of the state, in the Fruitdale community of Washington County, the NWS Mobile survey team reported damage from an EF-1 tornado early Wednesday morning "with high-end EF-2 tornado damage in the rural area west of Tibbie."
Teams in both areas are expected to release additional details as surveyors continue to assess damage reports. A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.