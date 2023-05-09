Monte Sano Elementary School Science Day!

Monte Sano Elementary School held Science Day today and WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello gave a presentation to over 140 students grades 3rd through 6th about the different types of weather we see in Alabama and what exactly we do to prepare for and stay safe in each severe weather situation.
The students also walked through forecasting 101 with Meteorologist Grace and got to see pictures of a "tornado life cycle."
Each student took home a StormTracker Safety Guide and got to take a look at the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Thanks for your wonderful questions and a fantastic afternoon, Monte Sano Elementary!