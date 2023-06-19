Montana Fouts wins Softball America's Softball Pitcher of the e=Year

Alabama's Montana Fouts is Softball America's NCAA Pitcher of the Year for the 2023 college softball season.
Fouts, who was a four-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, won 100 games at Alabama during her college softball career. This year, she posted a 25-11 record with a 1.49 ERA and 323 strikeouts.
The graduate student from Kentucky led the Crimson Tide to the 2023 Women's College World Series, despite the team's up-and-down season. After enduring an injury at the start of the postseason, Fouts returned to the circle to close out Super Regionals in front of Alabama's home crowd.
She finished her college softball playing career with the Crimson Tide ranked second in program history in strikeouts (1,181), third in shutouts (35), fourth in wins (100) and complete games (89) and fifth in ERA (1.66).