Montana Fouts becomes seventh four-time NFCA All-American in Alabama history

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its 2023 Division I All-America teams Wednesday, with Alabama graduate pitcher Montana Fouts earning her fourth career All-America accolade to become the seventh four-time honoree in program history.
Fouts earned a spot on the First Team this season, previously earning First Team honors in 2021 and Second Team in 2022 and 2019. She joins former Crimson Tide players Kelly Kretschman (1998-2001), Jackie McClain (2001-04), Brittany Rogers (2006-09), Kelsi Dunne (2008-11), Jackie Traina (2011-14) and Haylie McCleney (2013-16) as four-time All-Americans. The seven give Alabama the most four-time honorees of any Division I program. Tide players have combined to win 62 All-America accolades in the program's 27-year history.