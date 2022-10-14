Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue says lawnmower started brush fire that burned 2 acres

UPDATE:
Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue said about 2 acres burned after a lawnmower caught on fire about 3 p.m. Friday. No one was injured and the area is now clear.
In consideration of the dry weather, the department asks that you please remember the following:
Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, especially near items equipped with a small motor, such as lawn equipment
Keep grills and other ember producing items away from grassy areas and away from your home. Never leave a grill unattended.
With the cool Fall weather upon us, bonfires sound relaxing. Exercise extreme caution when lighting fires and avoid them if possible. Never burn on a windy day. Drown the pit with water immediately after use.
From earlier:
Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue reports it has been dispatched to a brush fire in the area of King and Old Monrovia roads.
Please avoid the area while fire department personnel are operating.
