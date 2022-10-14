Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue responding to Madison County brush fire

Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue reports it has been dispatched to a brush fire in the area of King and Old Monrovia roads.
Please avoid the area while fire department personnel are operating.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue reports it has been dispatched to a brush fire in the area of King and Old Monrovia roads.
Please avoid the area while fire department personnel are operating.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com