Monrovia Volunteer Fire: Bathroom heater may be source of structure fire

A bathroom heater may be to blame for a Thursday morning fire, according to Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue.
The department responded to a structure fire in the 1,400 block of Balch Road about 9:28 a.m. Thursday. Smoke was showing and fire was discovered in the attic. The fire was put out quickly, and all occupants were evacuated safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department said “initial reports from the 911 caller indicated that a heater installed in the bathroom fan was possibly the cause.”
Madison Fire/Rescue and Toney Volunteer Fire also responded to the fire.