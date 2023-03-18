Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue holding annual BBQ drive

Putting out fires and performing life-saving maneuvers is a part of Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue's daily job.
The department however is volunteer-run, meaning they rely on funding from donations.
For their second year, the department is hosting its second annual Fireman's BBQ, with help from RD's Barbecue.
Lt. James Filley, the PIO with Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the decision to do the fundraiser again this year was an easy one.
"Last year it was an outstanding event, we had a lot of really good feedback," said Filley. "The food was incredible, so it was one of those things where it was kind of a no-brainer for us to do it this year."
Filley said equipment they use and are in need of can be costly, which makes their fundraiser even more important.
"We're looking to the future at other apparatus that we might have to go and buy," said Filley. "All that costs a lot of money."
A donation of $40 will get a contributor a pan of potato salad or coleslaw, while a $50 donation gets donators a 5lb pan of pulled pork or chicken.
The department is also selling t-shirts in different colors.
Preorders for the food end April 20.
You can order here.