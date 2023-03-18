 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue holding annual BBQ drive

  • Updated
  • 0

Putting out fires and performing life-saving maneuvers is a part of Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue's daily job. 

The department however is volunteer-run, meaning they rely on funding from donations. 

For their second year, the department is hosting its second annual Fireman's BBQ, with help from RD's Barbecue. 

Annual sale at Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue is hosting their second annual Fireman's Barbecue drive, with all proceeds going back towards the department.

Lt. James Filley, the PIO with Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the decision to do the fundraiser again this year was an easy one. 

"Last year it was an outstanding event, we had a lot of really good feedback," said Filley. "The food was incredible, so it was one of those things where it was kind of a no-brainer for us to do it this year."

Filley said equipment they use and are in need of can be costly, which makes their fundraiser even more important. 

"We're looking to the future at other apparatus that we might have to go and buy," said Filley. "All that costs a lot of money."

A donation of $40 will get a contributor a pan of potato salad or coleslaw, while a $50 donation gets donators a 5lb pan of pulled pork or chicken. 

The department is also selling t-shirts in different colors. 

Preorders for the food end April 20. 

You can order here

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

