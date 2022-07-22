Monkeypox vaccine arrives in Alabama

Alabama now has six confirmed cases of monkeypox.
That's according to brand new data from the centers for disease control and prevention.
Health officials also revealed the monkeypox vaccine is now available in Alabama.
This initial allocation of the vaccine will only be given to those who were exposed to the virus within the past 14 days or if they attended an event at a venue where the virus was identified.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says at the end of the day, the state will have its full allocation of vaccine for monkeypox, which she says is a little over 1200 doses.
It's a two dose vaccine and Dr. Landers says the shots should be administered four weeks apart.
With six cases in the state at the moment, Dr. Landers says the allocated amount the state is able to currently receive is a small allocation since it can only serve about 600 citizens.
"More cases of monkeypox certainly will occur. We’re testing every day five days a week right now for monkeypox in our bureau of clinical laboratories. We also know the commercial labs are testing for monkey pox," said Dr. Landers.
Dr. Landers says up to 1.5 million doses will be administered nationwide later this summer or possibly early in the fall.
As more supply becomes available, she says the state will ask for more doses of the vaccine.
Dr. Landers says the vaccine is currently approved for people 18 and older.