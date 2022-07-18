Monkeypox cases on the rise

Monkeypox cases are slowly rising in the US.
Alabama saw it's first two cases of the virus this on July 15, 2022.
Concerns among people are growing as well as questions like what exactly is monkeypox and how dangerous is this virus.
Health officials say this virus isn't overly concerning to the general public.
After the first two confirmed cases of monkey pox hit the state of Alabama, One in Jefferson County, the other in Mobile.
Questions about the virus have increased. One of them is, exactly what is monkey pox?
"Monkeypox is a virus that is in the same family as smallpox. It’s just another virus in that family and it is endemic in Nigeria specifically and it’s been known to cause human cases overtime," said Dr. Wes Stubblefied, with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Stubblefield says the virus has an incubation period, or a period from the time exposed and when you develop symptoms of anywhere between one and three weeks.
After that, is when you begin to see the rash and bumps that can ache and become itchy.
The way that this virus spreads is by prolonged direct personal contact, like skin to skin contact as well as open sores but he says generally exposure to an infected person is the way the virus is picked up.
Dr. Stubblefield says this virus does not spread very well through the respiratory route.
He says avoiding contact with people who might be infected - would be the best way to remain free of the virus.
He also mentioned scaring as the biggest long term effect of having this virus.
As of today, nationwide testing for monkeypox has increased significantly.
Commercial laboratories are now involved raising testing capacity from 6,000 up to 80,000specimens per week.
Tests for monkeypox are simple, they include running a cotton swab onto an open lesion that is concerning for the virus. No blood test is required
Anyone with a rash that resembles monkeypox should reach out to their healthcare provider about getting tested whether they think they've had contact with someone who has the virus or not.
Questions about the relationship between smallpox and monkeypox have also come up.
Dr. Stubblefield says monkeypox is a virus that is in the same family as smallpox.
He says cases have been seen in prairie dogs in the past, but it's a virus that can affect both humans and animals.
Dr. Stubblefield says smallpox is a disease that was eradicated from the world sometime ago and people used to be vaccinated for smallpox.
Since the viruses are similar, he says the JYNNEOS vaccine -which is what is being administered for monkeypox- was initially developed for smallpox.
"The vaccine would protect you against smallpox which is what it was originally manufactured for although smallpox hasn’t been seen in many many years. Those people that have received smallpox vaccine in the past may have protection against monkeypox, although it’s not really known because it’s been so many years ago if that protection is long lasting," said dr. Wes stubblefield.