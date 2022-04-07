Money, stolen motorcycle, drugs seized in Colbert County bust

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says it seized multiple illegal items in a bust Tuesday.
Sheriff Frank Williamson says his deputies and Sheffield Police seized the following:
- 10 ounces of ICE
- 7 ounces of marijuana
- 9 guns
- More than 100 pills
- A stolen 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle
- $5,455 cash
Dennis McPherson, Diane McPherson and Roger Jakee were all arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.
More charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury.