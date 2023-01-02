Monday's ‘Jeopardy!' to air about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday

The episode of "Jeopardy!" that was scheduled to air at 3:30 p.m. Monday will air about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday morning on WAAY 31.
The time is approximate because Monday Night Football airs tonight on WAAY, meaning our 10 p.m. news likely won't begin until close to 10:30 p.m. "Jeopardy!" will air about two-and-a-half hours after the NFL game ends.
Monday's episode did not air in its entirety due to ABC's coverage of college football.
New episodes of "Jeopardy!" air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY, with repeat episodes airing at 3 p.m.