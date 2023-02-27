 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Monday Wind Advisory and scattered showers with more stormy weather coming later this week

  • Updated
  • 0

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight*

Monday Wind Advisory

Monday brings cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout much of the afternoon until late lunchtime today. Monday's high temperature will reach to the mid-70s. The wind advisory remains in effect through 6pm tonight due to wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Monday Forecast

Tuesday will be beautiful and mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight breeze.

Wednesday late morning brings heavy rain and some storms. These storms will remain in the forecast all day Thursday and through Friday around lunchtime. High temperatures towards the end of the week, will sit in the 70s and the drop to the mid-60s and mid-50s this weekend.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 15-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you