Monday Wind Advisory and scattered showers with more stormy weather coming later this week

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight*
Monday brings cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout much of the afternoon until late lunchtime today. Monday's high temperature will reach to the mid-70s. The wind advisory remains in effect through 6pm tonight due to wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.
Tuesday will be beautiful and mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight breeze.
Wednesday late morning brings heavy rain and some storms. These storms will remain in the forecast all day Thursday and through Friday around lunchtime. High temperatures towards the end of the week, will sit in the 70s and the drop to the mid-60s and mid-50s this weekend.
MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 15-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.