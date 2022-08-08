Monday starts off a soggy workweek

North Alabama's unsettled weather pattern continues this week.
For the rest of Monday, showers and storms will stay with us through dinnertime and start to dissipate, due to a lack of diurnal heating, in the late night hours. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Scattered rain and storms return to the forecast very early Tuesday morning and will remain in the region through the evening hours.
A cold front will increase our rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will pick up about 1 inch of rain in coming days. This front will not cool us down much but will provide a rare break from the August humidity this weekend.
Highs stay in the upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s, feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.