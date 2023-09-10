Monday out-the-door forecast, plus tracking rain on the way

Sunday starts off with temperatures in the mid-60s and a mix of clouds and sun. We'll stay dry through the afternoon reaching to the upper 80s for the high temperature of the day. By late afternoon, isolated storms will begin to move through the region. These will be typical summertime pop-ups showing no true rhyme or reason. Don't cancel your Sunday outdoor plans just yet, as many of us will remain completely dry, however note that some may have to run inside for a few minutes, dodge a quick spurt of rain, and then can continue on with their plans as usual.
Monday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s, yet again. Tuesday brings stronger chances for storms as a cold front moves through. The front will cross over the Valley in the late morning/afternoon bringing gusty winds and torrential rain during that time. We will all be dry by late dinnertime and at that point, we'll be left with much for mild conditions. When you first wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a breeze and we will reach only to the low 80s for the high of the day.
This trend of cooler than average temperatures, low humidity, and sunshine will stay with us for the remainder of the work-week and even the weekend.