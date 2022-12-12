Monday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard

Men's High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Grissom 79, Columbia 52
Plainview 57, Gadsden City 39
Section 58, JPII 65
Whitesburg 68, Woodville 35
Skyline 76, Fyffe 67
Pisgah 83, North Jackson 75
Women's High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Lindsay Lane 71, ASCTAE 10
New Hope 52, Fairview 33
Gadsden City 53, Plainview 73
Pisgah 84, North Jackson 39
Skyline 70, Fyffe 26
Woodville 44, Whitesburg 22
If you would like your school's score added to WAAY 31's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on Maxpreps.com at the game's end.