 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
grissom dunk

Men's High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Grissom 79, Columbia 52

Plainview 57, Gadsden City 39

Section 58, JPII 65

Whitesburg 68, Woodville 35

Skyline 76, Fyffe 67

Pisgah 83, North Jackson 75

Women's High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Lindsay Lane 71, ASCTAE 10

New Hope 52, Fairview 33

Gadsden City 53, Plainview 73

Pisgah 84, North Jackson 39

Skyline 70, Fyffe 26

Woodville 44, Whitesburg 22

----

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY 31's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on Maxpreps.com at the game's end.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you