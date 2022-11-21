 Skip to main content
Monday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard: N2 Hoops Invitational Tips off at Bob Jones

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Mae Jemison 29, Westminster Christian 65

Florence 62, Hartselle 63

Grundy County 86, North Sand Mountain 91

Wenonah 62, Hazel Green 61 (4OT)

Decatur 46, Oneonta 41

Waterloo 21, Lindsay Lane 50

Douglas 65, Sand Rock 53

Susan Moore 41, Arab 72

New Hope 78, Fairview 79

Austin 64, Ramsay 55

Bob Jones 59, Mcadory 43

Huffman 76, Columbia 70

Lee 67, Haleyville 39

Skyline 78, Brindlee Mtn 42

Woodville 59, Ider 55

North Jackson 81, Valley Head 61

Homewood 68, Scottsboro 65 (2OT)

Locust Fork 56, Section 55

Huntsville 65, Sandy Creek 58

Sparkman 74, Faith Academy 28

Women's Basketball

Central 33, Elkmont 58

Brewer 31, Hamilton 48

Madison County 32, West Limestone 58

If you would like to see your teams score added to waaytv.com please email your team's final score to nknight@waaytv.com, tweet @nolanknightjr or update your team's score on Maxpreps.com

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

