Monday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard: N2 Hoops Invitational Tips off at Bob Jones

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:
Mae Jemison 29, Westminster Christian 65
Florence 62, Hartselle 63
Grundy County 86, North Sand Mountain 91
Wenonah 62, Hazel Green 61 (4OT)
Decatur 46, Oneonta 41
Waterloo 21, Lindsay Lane 50
Douglas 65, Sand Rock 53
Susan Moore 41, Arab 72
New Hope 78, Fairview 79
Austin 64, Ramsay 55
Bob Jones 59, Mcadory 43
Huffman 76, Columbia 70
Lee 67, Haleyville 39
Skyline 78, Brindlee Mtn 42
Woodville 59, Ider 55
North Jackson 81, Valley Head 61
Homewood 68, Scottsboro 65 (2OT)
Locust Fork 56, Section 55
Huntsville 65, Sandy Creek 58
Sparkman 74, Faith Academy 28
Women's Basketball
Central 33, Elkmont 58
Brewer 31, Hamilton 48
Madison County 32, West Limestone 58
