Monday is last day to register to vote in Alabama’s May 24 primaries

Monday is the last day for Alabama residents to register to vote in the May 24 primaries.
You can register online HERE or through the “Vote for Alabama” mobile app. Valid registrations submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday will be eligible to vote May 24.
Alabama residents have until the close of business Monday to return their physical registration applications to their local Board of Registrars’ Office.
To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent.
For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.
