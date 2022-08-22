Monday brings a cloudy and somewhat soggy start to the work week

Monday brings a soggy start to the work-week with on-and-off showers and storms for much of the afternoon and early evening hours. Dense cloud cover will remain with us all day today keeping skies gloomy and temperatures much cooler. Monday's high temperature will reach only to the low 80s.
Daily chances for showers and storms will keep the weather pattern stagnant for the new workweek. No day is a washout, but the best rain chances look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Higher rainfall totals are expected just south of our area. Some locations south of the Tennessee River could see over 2 inches of rain this week. Most areas will see around 1 inch of rain.
Temperatures remain slightly below average this week. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70. Storm chances are lower this weekend, but it stays warm and humid as highs inch back closer to 90.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.