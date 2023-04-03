Monday afternoon becomes drier as the Valley preps for essentially a full week of rain

A dreary morning and afternoon continues across the Valley with mostly cloudy skies but drier conditions will come into the forecast as we head later into this afternoon and through this evening. Monday's high temperature will sit in the upper 60s with very breezy conditions.
Tuesday will be the driest day of the week, albeit still mostly cloudy. While one or two of us might have to dodge some isolated drizzles of rain, the majority will stay dry throughout the day. The high temperature will rise to the mid-80s.
Wednesday brings scattered rain through the morning and afternoon turning to storms in the overnight hours and lasting through Thursday afternoon. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday with the biggest threats being torrential downpours and gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low but it is not zero.
We'll close out the work-week with slightly cooler high temperatures sitting in the mid-60 with consistent scattered rain chances each day.
MONDAY: Isolated lunchtime rain, mostly dry but cloudy afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.