‘Mom’s for Liberty’ event back on at Madison Public Library

A ‘Brave Books’ event planned by the conservative activist group ‘Moms for Liberty' is back on for Saturday morning after initially being canceled by the library. The library said the cancellation was due to anticipated attendance increasing beyond their capacity.
First Liberty, the law firm representing ‘Brave Books’ sent a letter to the library Thursday, citing that the cancellation of their event is unconstitutional religious discrimination.
This afternoon the Madison Public Library released a statement, saying, “The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has agreed with event coordinators, Moms for Liberty, to accommodate their planned meeting on Saturday, August, 2023 at the Madison Public Library with a limit of 225 attendees.”
The library says Madison Police and the Fire Marshal will be on hand to manage any logistical needs in the interest of public safety.
Talk on social media has some in the community voicing their concerns about what Moms for Liberty stands for. Some have expressed the desire to peacefully protest outside of tomorrow's event.
In response to this possibility, Emily Jones, Madison Chapter Chair of Mom’s for Liberty said, “At the end of the day we live in a country where we have freedom of speech regardless of whether you like the opinion or not. And I will always support people who are peacefully voicing their concerns and opinions. That's what our country stands for and we’re excited to be able to voice ours tomorrow and hear the voice of others.”
Kirk Cameron and Riley Gaines are set to be at the Madison Public Library on Saturday for the book event.