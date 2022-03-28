Mom pulls kids from Huntsville school after shooting, says officials avoid safety questions

A parent spoke exclusively with WAAY 31 on her decision to pull her two young children from Sonnie Hereford Elementary school.
She said since an accidental shooting involving a fourth grader, policy changes haven’t been shared with parents.
She wants metal detectors or mesh backpacks to be added, although she’s really just looking for some transparency.
Huntsville City Schools sent this statement:
Dear Sonnie Hereford families and staff members,
Today, we are marking two weeks since the incident that occurred on our campus. These past couple of weeks have provided us time to reflect, review, and revisit the events that took place. I want to reach out with an update on what we have done and the steps that have been taken as part of our ongoing efforts to promote campus safety and security.
Our school and district team engaged in an after-action review process to conduct a thorough examination of the events that day. This process included meeting with various members of school and district staff members as well as law enforcement. We have also reviewed and discussed protocols with our staff members to ensure everyone understands our campus safety measures and what to do in situations like these.
Additionally, we are always looking for ways to improve in everything we do as a district. An area of focus as vital as school safety is no different. While I am extremely proud of the work our team did in addressing this incident, we also examined our current protocols and made any adjustments as necessary. We understand there may be questions about what this may entail, but we remain protective about what we share publicly as our goal is to keep students and staff members safe.
Members of our school team also met with parents, families, and guardians. We are grateful for our partnership in helping students grow, learn, and succeed. Many of you have asked what you can do to support, and this is how. We maintain that a safe environment at school starts at home and within the community. We ask everyone for their support in ensuring weapons are not in a place where children can access them. We also stress the importance of “see something, say something.” Please speak with your student about ensuring they know to inform a teacher or staff member if they see something suspicious, unusual, or letting us know if something simply does not feel right.
While there are more steps we have taken, we wanted to provide you with this brief update as we prepare for the fourth nine weeks. If you have any questions or there is anything you would like to discuss, please feel free to reach out to Ms. Williams.
Very respectfully,
Christie Finley
HCS Superintendent