Mom pulls kids from Huntsville school after shooting, says more policy changes are needed

A mom has withdrawn her children from a Huntsville elementary school after an accidental shooting at the campus did not bring about the right changes or discussions for student safety.
Jennifer Brown spoke exclusively with WAAY 31 on Monday about her decision to pull her two young children from Sonnie Hereford Elementary School.
She said there was a lack in communication from the district after an incident involving a fourth-grade student. More than a month ago, the student brought a gun to school and accidentally shot themselves.
In the weeks that followed, Brown decided to home school her children, aged 11 and 12.
She's a single parent, also juggling a full-time job in Tennessee. She said the decision to home school her kids was what she needed to do to keep them safe.
"I don't think any parent 100% believes their child is safe at Sonnie Hereford," said Brown.
However, the decision to home school her kids wasn't an easy one.
"I do have a child that has ADHD and is difficult to keep on task, so that part was, you know, was difficult, but in the end, it was easy because I know I can protect them," said Brown.
She said that the district should be giving parents more information.
"We got a series of automated phone calls, and we got email, but still everything was still quiet," said Brown.
Her schedule has turned from school pickup to full-on teaching.
"I go in, and I work all day, and I come home, and then that's when I cook dinner, and then we do our schooling, just because it's just the only way that we can do it, at night," said Brown.
The day of the accidental shooting is now over a month ago. Brown said at that time there was a lot of confusion and "chaos."
"It was tears, it was anger — it was a little bit of everything," said Brown. "We all just wanted to grab our kids and go."
To this day, she and other parents are unaware of any policy changes as a result of the shooting.
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christy Finley said the district created an after-action process to look at the events of that day.
In a letter to parents, Finley said, "We have also reviewed and discussed protocols with our staff members to ensure everyone understands our campus safety measures and what to do in situations like these."
WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville City Schools, asking about the specific safety changes following the incident.
A spokesperson for the district said they wouldn't discuss campus security protocols "in an effort to minimize compromising any intel for anyone who may have malicious intentions."
"If you're not willing to disclose that information, then you're hiding something, in my opinion," said Brown.
When asked what'd she'd like to see done, Brown said, "I feel like the school needs to be more transparent, put in some safety protocols that will make all the parents feel safe, whether that's mesh bookbags, metal detectors, something," said Brown.
WAAY 31 asked Huntsville City Schools for an on-camera interview, and they said there's nothing further to add.
In the last month, enrollment has dropped by six students.
Here is the full letter sent to parents following the incident:
Dear Sonnie Hereford families and staff members,
Today, we are marking two weeks since the incident that occurred on our campus. These past couple of weeks have provided us time to reflect, review, and revisit the events that took place. I want to reach out with an update on what we have done and the steps that have been taken as part of our ongoing efforts to promote campus safety and security.
Our school and district team engaged in an after-action review process to conduct a thorough examination of the events that day. This process included meeting with various members of school and district staff members as well as law enforcement. We have also reviewed and discussed protocols with our staff members to ensure everyone understands our campus safety measures and what to do in situations like these.
Additionally, we are always looking for ways to improve in everything we do as a district. An area of focus as vital as school safety is no different. While I am extremely proud of the work our team did in addressing this incident, we also examined our current protocols and made any adjustments as necessary. We understand there may be questions about what this may entail, but we remain protective about what we share publicly as our goal is to keep students and staff members safe.
Members of our school team also met with parents, families, and guardians. We are grateful for our partnership in helping students grow, learn, and succeed. Many of you have asked what you can do to support, and this is how. We maintain that a safe environment at school starts at home and within the community. We ask everyone for their support in ensuring weapons are not in a place where children can access them. We also stress the importance of “see something, say something.” Please speak with your student about ensuring they know to inform a teacher or staff member if they see something suspicious, unusual, or letting us know if something simply does not feel right.
While there are more steps we have taken, we wanted to provide you with this brief update as we prepare for the fourth nine weeks. If you have any questions or there is anything you would like to discuss, please feel free to reach out to Ms. Williams.
Very respectfully,
Christie Finley
HCS Superintendent
