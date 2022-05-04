Mock rescue prepares law enforcement, volunteers for real emergency

The Geographic Information Systems Association of Alabama (GISAA) organized a mock rescue for area law enforcement and volunteers Wednesday morning.
The goal is to have search & rescue skills sharp for when an actual emergency presents itself.
Law enforcement from all across Alabama participated; including ALEA, Huntsville-Madison County EMA, Huntsville Police, The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
Organizers said today's event keeps life-saving skills sharp.
"The longer they're out, the larger that search radius becomes, the more chance they may succumb to the elements," search & rescue volunteer Jeff Randall said. "The faster we can get organized and get trained resources in, then that does mean we can save lives quicker."
The mock rescue used drones, mapping equipment and even a helicopter from ALEA to find the pretend victim.