Mobile home explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park

A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital.
Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County.
Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the explosion.
He says he heard a loud boom and instantly knew he had to do everything he could to make sure whoever was in this home made it out alive.
"It’s a life or death situation. You either act or you don’t. If you don’t that could put somebody at risk," said Madison.
Madison jumped into action after the explosion at a nearby trailer, immediately calling 911 when he saw flames erupt from the home.
"I immediately ran inside and told my fiancé like ‘hey there was a big explosion and some fire.’ Immediately got on 911 and told them. Then me and my neighbor right here, we just ran down there, he had a couple of fire extinguishers and we were just banging on the door," said Madison.
They were trying to see if they could hear a voice inside.
"We heard like some little muffled noises. You could hear him coughing and then we were just trying to bang on the door and wait for law-enforcement. They showed up five minutes later and was immediately in that house. It’s a three of them but they pulled him out," said Madison.
The man who was inside at the time of the fire has yet to be identified, but authorities say he was airlifted to the hospital.
Madison says he believes the communities efforts helped saved the mans life. Part of that community effort is why there's a hole in his window.
Madison says the landlord of this trailer park threw a fire extinguisher through the window and grabbed a hose from another trailer to help put the fire out.
"So we got it out thankfully pretty quickly. But it could’ve been a lot worse," said Madison.
At no point did Madison ever second guess the decision to help put that fire out. He says if it were him, he would've expected his neighbors to do the same.
"You don’t just sit there and do nothing in that type of situation. You got to act. I mean, because at that point it’s not just them, what about the trailers next to them? What if they didn’t hear it? What if they can’t move?"