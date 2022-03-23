Mo Brooks responds to Trump's rescinded endorsement in major GOP Senate race shakeup

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison and locations around Indian Creek.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1007 AM CDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area from
heavy rainfall that occurred yesterday and overnight. Between
2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...
Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...
Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Congressman Mo Brooks speaks at a rally in Morgan County (FILE)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage during a 2021 rally in Alabama. Trump withdrew his endorsement from Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks following a series of public and private missteps by the Republican congressman.
Alabama GOP Senate candidate Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) responded Wednesday to losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement by describing Trump's change of heart as manipulation by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Trump pulled his endorsement from the Alabama Republican Senate candidate, who has struggled in recent polling, on Wednesday.
Trump endorsed Brooks in April 2021, when Brooks had a double-digit lead in the polls. At the time, Trump called Brooks a "great conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First."
In a statement revoking his endorsement, Trump wrote that Brooks had "made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke'" and told people to put the 2020 election behind them during a rally last August in Cullman. WAAY 31 cameras were there for that rally and spoke to people attending, who said they were disappointed with Brooks.
Brooks released the following statement Wednesday in response:
“It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again. Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has.
“I have not changed. I am the only proven America First candidate in this Senate race. I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between November 3 and January 6.
“I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020’s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate
elections.
“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.
“I’ve told President Trump the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement. But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man.
“I’m still the most conservative candidate in the race. Katie Britt’s campaign is supported and funded by McConnell allies, and she’s still a high taxing, open borders, cheap foreign labor, Chamber of Commerce lobbyist.
“There’s only one conservative option in this race, and I am confident that the people of Alabama will see that on Election Day."
Meanwhile, WAAY 31 confirmed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant, who is leading in recent polling, met with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday. Durant's campaign confirmed the meeting but would not say what was discussed.
WAAY 31 has not received a statement from the other leading candidate in the GOP race, Katie Britt, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Stay with WAAY 31 for continued coverage on this major shakeup in the Alabama GOP Senate race with stories airing at 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.