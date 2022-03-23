Mo Brooks loses Trump's endorsement in Alabama U.S. Senate race

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central
Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts less than 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International
Airport, New Market and Tanner.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 18.8 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.8 feet on 11/24/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mo Brooks loses Trump's endorsement in Alabama U.S. Senate race

Trump considers rescinding his endorsement of Mo Brooks in Alabama's competitive Senate primary

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage during a 2021 rally in Alabama. Trump is on the brink of withdrawing his endorsement from Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks following a series of public and private missteps by the Republican congressman.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race in a major blow to the congressman’s campaign.

In a statement, Trump cited Brooks’ performance in the race, poor campaign staffing and what Trump perceived as a softening of Brooks’ stance on the former president’s debunked 2020 election fraud claims. Trump said he will be making another endorsement announcement in the “near future.”

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary, rewarding the conservative firebrand and ally who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

Brooks has since found himself in a primary battle with two formidable opponents: Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

The Alabama Senate race will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, a fellow Republican. Britt previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff.

