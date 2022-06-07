Mo Brooks asks for Trump to re-endorse him in Alabama U.S. Senate runoff with Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY - U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama’s Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman.
Brooks posted on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for a Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race.
Trump had initially endorsed Brooks last year, but revoked that endorsement in March.
Brooks faces Katie Britt in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
In the May 24 primary, Britt got 288,762 votes (45%) and Brooks received 188,126 (29%). Since neither passed the 50% + 1 vote threshold, they will meet in the June 21 Republican runoff.
Late Monday, Britt’s campaign provided this statement to WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams:
“It certainly appears that Congressman Brooks’ poor performance in the polls has led him to this new level of desperation, but it’s especially interesting given his frequent flip-flopping,” said Sean Ross, Britt spokesperson.
“In recent weeks, he was trashing President Trump’s endorsement, and – just this morning on the radio – Congressman Brooks doubled down on saying that you can’t trust President Trump. It’s a typical do-nothing career politician once again talking out of both sides of his mouth.”
MAGA Nation, here is my story. Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21. pic.twitter.com/ceVHruhHYA— Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) June 5, 2022