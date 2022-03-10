MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162-game regular season

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162-game regular season

  • Updated
  • 0
MLB logo

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. The mood for Major League Baseball fans is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are slated for Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Note: The 2022 Trash Pandas season is not impacted by the current MLB lockout. The season begins on Friday, April 8, at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12, against Pensacola.

NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.

