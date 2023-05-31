Mixed reaction on new Alabama law that bans biological men, transgender women from women's sports

A lot of mixed feelings after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill banning biological men from competing in female sports teams in college.
This expands the already existing law banning transgender women from competing in women's teams in K-12 schools.
House Bill 261 says the reason we have women's sports is because of the physical differences between biological men and women.
The bill notes studies that show testosterone suppression transgender women use don't really level the playing field between biological male and female athletes. That's why lawmakers say they wanted to pass this bill to reduce the chance of injuries and promote sex equality.
“Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple,” Governor Kay Ivey said.
Many people we spoke to agree saying there is a physical advantage, but others disagree.
"I don’t really think it’s unfair. I mean trans women work just as hard to be women. Just like we do, if not harder. I mean trans people in the community right now are struggling. They are heavily targeted, and I feel like us women, trans women included, we should stand together. If you want to compete baby, compete it’s fine!" Gracie Hall said.
"I think trans women should be able to compete in sports if they want to. Like if you’re a trans woman, you’re a woman. You’re me, so I think you should be able to compete in whatever you want to. You should be able to do anything a woman can."
Others say they can see both sides of the issue and are still trying to figure out their position in the issue.
"I’m not an athlete, so I don’t really have an opinion other than let people play sports. I really have no strong opinion either way. I get why people say it’s not fair because genetics are different with hormones and testosterone and estrogen and all that, but also let people play sports. They’re for fun," Patsy McGahey said.
"It’s weird because on one hand I can understand people who say that it’s unfair...But, I also understand why people would want them to go ahead and participate in that, and so that way they feel more included in being a woman because that’s what they’re trying to be," Cameron Terry added.
The Human Rights Campaign is calling Alabama a hostile place for the LGBTQ+ community because of the new law.
“By signing HB 261 into law, Governor Ivey is actively taking part in the systematic attack against LGBTQ+ people. In just two years, she and extremist lawmakers in Alabama have passed four anti-LGBTQ+ bills. From dictating what bathrooms we can use to blatantly ignoring the actual problems in women’s sports, these politicians are making Alabama an increasingly hostile place for transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. HRC will continue to fight state legislatures across the country that apparently think our rights are optional,” HRC Alabama State Director Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey said.
This comes as the Department of Education is looking to change Title IX rules to protect LGBTQ+ members from discrimination.
Those rules were actually expected to be released in May 2023, but that’s now being pushed back to October because the department received thousands of comments on the new rule.
The department also received more than 150,000 comments on its proposed athletics regulation. It would prohibit bans on transgender athletes like the one here in Alabama.
“Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination. Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Alabama's new sports ban is set to take effect in August.