Mix of sunshine and scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday

Mostly clear conditions will remain with us through this evening with overnight low temperatures staying mild in the low 50s. Some isolated showers will move through the area early Sunday morning but very few of us will see rain then, those that do will only have rain overhead for a few minutes.
Sunday afternoon brings mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s, some of us will even make it to the 80s mark! By the time we head to bed Sunday, and lasting through the night, scattered showers, very heavy at times, will be in the area. The biggest threat for severe weather remains to our south.
As you head out the door Monday for work or for school, temperatures will be in the upper 50s, another day of mostly sun on-tap ahead of some more very isolated sprinkles Monday night.
Tuesday through Thursday will remain dry from rain and feature temperatures in the mid-60s and then mid-70s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies each day.
Friday afternoon lasting all the way through Saturday bedtime will feature gusty winds and torrential downpours. Check back in throughout the week for the most updated timing and impacts.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 1-5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nighttime heavy rain. Highs near 80. Wind: SSW 1-5 MPH. Chance of PM rain: 50%.