Mix of clouds and sun Saturday afternoon with more rain coming tonight

Some very isolated lingering showers from last night's heavier rain are still making their way across some of our counties but conditions are expected to be dry by late breakfast time for all of us across the Valley. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun and dry conditions for the afternoon, which is perfect for those who will be attending the Paracycling Road World Cup or Alabama Jubilee! High temperatures today will sit well below average and land in the upper 70s.
By later this afternoon, the far western Shoals will start to have some scattered storms in the area. As we head closer to bedtime, the I-65 corridor will start to see plenty of rain and storms, though they will not be severe, they will bring plenty of rain to that area with some flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder.
Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-70s with slightly more cloud cover but dry conditions. Monday's highs will sit in the upper 70s.
Tuesday through next weekend will feature more summertime-like high temperatures, sitting in the mid and upper 80s. Tuesday's forecast has a very slight chance for afternoon drizzle, while Thursday will see stronger rain and some embedded thunderstorms in the late afternoon and through the evening.
SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, PM scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.