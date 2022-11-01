Mix of clouds and sun for your Tuesday

Tuesday brings a mix of clouds and sun to the Tennessee Valley. While temperatures are not "hot" per say spending long amounts of time in the sun will feel very warm. There is the slightest hint of breeze but it is no where near as powerful as what we have had the last few days.
Sunset tonight is just before 6 pm, temperatures will cool overnight to the low 50s with increased cloud cover overhead.
We will continue to gradually warm as we head through the week bringing us the high temperatures in the upper 70s for Thursday-Sunday. Plenty of sunshine sticks around but there is a slight chance for some showers this weekend.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.