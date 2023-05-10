Mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday afternoon but rain and storms coming by evening

A mix of clouds and sun will remain overhead the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop in our south western counties and move diagonally north and east throughout the evening and nighttime hours. Wednesday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 80s with muggy conditions and a slight breeze.
These storms are not severe but they will bring brief periods of heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning.
Thursday brings the chance for very isolated showers in the breakfast time hours. We'll be dry during the afternoon but will have some more rain and storms later in the evening and through the overnight hours. Thursday's highs will be slightly more mild, sitting in the low 80s.
Friday is essentially a copy-cat forecast to Thursday.
Mother's Day Weekend brings some scattered rain and storms into the forecast throughout the day, it will be similar to the summertime pop-up showers that we are so used to. Mother's Day itself will be partly cloudy with only the slightest chances for isolated showers. Saturday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, while Sunday's high will reach to the 90 mark.
The start of the next work-week is trending much drier with mostly sunny skies each day. Temperatures will be much more mild for us as well with lower humidity levels and high temperatures staying put in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms this evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.