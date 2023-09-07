Mix 96.9 and Bank Independent's special announcement on 2023 Christmas Parade

Christmas is coming to town early as Mix 96.9 and Bank Independent announce this year's theme for the Huntsville Christmas parade.
Back in July, they had the community vote on what theme should be this year, and according to the votes, they decided for the theme to be "Christmas through the Decades" from the roaring 20s Christmas to a rad 80s celebration.
We talked with Santa Claus about his reaction, and he is very excited about how this year's parade will turn out.
"The fact it's at night time because Santa loves some Christmas lights, so anytime we can light everything up and get all the floats lit up - it makes for a wonderful Christmas parade.", said Santa Claus
The parade is scheduled on December 5th, and for more updates on this year's Christmas parade, you can follow their Facebook page @hsvchrismasparade