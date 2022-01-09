Missouri takes down No. 15 Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 15/20 Alabama men's basketball team was upset at Missouri Saturday afternoon, 92-86. It marked the first loss in SEC play for the Crimson Tide, who fell to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in league play with the setback.
The turning point of the game was Missouri's 22-5 run early in the second half that took a one-point deficit (50-49) and turned it into an insurmountable 72-54 lead for the Tigers. The Crimson Tide fought to get back into the game, cutting the lead to as little as four in the final minutes, but it proved to be too much to overcome.
Guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Guard JD Davison went for 13 points and team highs of seven rebounds and four assists, while guard Keon Ellis ended the night with 12 points.
The Tigers were led behind a career-high 30 points from Kobe Brown to go along with 13 boards and four assists for the Tigers (7-7, 1-1 SEC).
Head Coach Nate Oats Postgame Comments
"We've got to give Missouri a lot of credit coming off a CoVID pause and being down a couple of guys. They played a lot harder than we played. That may have been our worst performance of the year. I told our guys going into the game this was going to be a leadership test, maturity test to see where we are at coming off two big wins against Tennessee and Florida. Last time we had two big wins was Gonzaga and Houston, and we did not play well on the road at Memphis. Same thing happened here, two big wins and we did not play well on the road. We've got to get some leadership. It starts here with me. I've got to figure out how to get these guys motivated and play a little harder because the effort was drastically different between the two teams tonight and it cost us the game. If we are going to try and compete for an SEC Championship, we got to win games on the road when we've got opportunities to win them. Tonight, we probably should've won on the road and had opportunities, but just weren't able to take advantage. It's a disappointing loss and we need to look ourselves in the eye and find a way to play tougher and harder than we did tonight."