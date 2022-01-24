Mississippi woman accused of stealing from Limestone County business through Covid sales scheme

A Mississippi woman has been arrested on charges involving a Covid-19 sales scheme that affected a Limestone County small business.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the case began in November 2020 after a local small business owner reported they had been scammed out of more than $13,000.
The sheriff's office said Kayla Shanay Island, also known as Kayla Moore, "advertised products and services for small business owners looking to boost their online sales during the Covid-19 pandemic." However, once the money was sent to Island, she blocked the Limestone County business owner on social media and deleted the page she'd used to contact her, according to the sheriff's office.
Island, 31, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Athens on Friday. She is charged with first-degree theft of property, criminal impersonation, bait advertising and deceptive business practices.
She is currently out on $25,000 bond.