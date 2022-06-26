 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 745 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Mississippi wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma

2022 College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory.

The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year.

Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

