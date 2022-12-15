 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi State names Zach Arnett as the team's next head football coach after death of Mike Leach

  • Updated
  • 0
Zach Arnett

Zach Arnett was named head football coach for Mississippi State University after three years as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator.

 Mississippi State University

Mississippi State University has hired Zach Arnett as the team's next head football coach following the death of Mike Leach on Monday.

Hired in 2020, Arnett served as the team's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. The school says he agreed to a four-year deal worth $3 million per year plus incentives.

Leach, 61, died from heart condition complications, the university announced on Tuesday.

"Our football program has dealt with a stunning blow at the untimely passing of Coach Mike Leach," Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said on Thursday.

"It is imperative that we bring stability and continuity to our team and our coaching staff as we move forward from this tragic event.

"I have tremendous confidence in Zach Arnett's leadership and believe he is uniquely positioned to continue the progress Coach Leach brought to our program."

Arnett said that he and the Mississippi State footbal team were "committed to continuing to build on the foundation Coach Leach laid and continue to honor his legacy."

Previously, Mississippi State said it would play in its scheduled bowl game on January 2 against Illinois.

The bowl game, the ReliaQuest Bowl, will be at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- which notably has a pirate ship inside the stadium. Leach was nicknamed "The Pirate."

Prior to arriving in Starkville, Mississippi, Arnett spent nine seasons as a defensive coach at San Diego State University.

