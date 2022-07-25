Mississippi man arrested in Moulton after traffic stop

A 22-year-old from Golden, Mississippi, now faces drug charges in Moulton after being pulled over for speeding, police said.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said Gregory Kirk Sparks was observed driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Wednesday, prompting an officer to pull him over for a traffic violation.
While speaking with Sparks, the officer saw a firearm in the vehicle and asked Sparks to speak with him outside the vehicle, Knight said. Sparks tried to hide a plastic baggie while speaking with the officer, and further inspection revealed the baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Knight.
Sparks was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Bond was set at $4,000.