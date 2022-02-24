Missionary from North Alabama flees Ukraine as Russian forces attack

A missionary who refused to leave Ukraine despite U.S. officials' pleas is now in a van with other Ukrainians, slowly trying to evacuate to Poland.
Mark Posey knows Ukraine well. He has served as a missionary in the country off and on for more than three decades. WAAY 31 spoke with Posey via Zoom last week. At that time, he said he was going to hunker down and continue his work, but that changed overnight.
"I talked to Mark a little while ago and told him I loved him and we are praying for him, and all of the church in America knows Mark’s story and lifting him up in prayer," Jeff Abrams, a fellow North Alabama missionary, told WAAY 31 on Thursday. "It will be good when we hear confirmation that he has made it into Poland."
Posey, who also serves as a minister and elder at Winfield Church of Christ, has been able to get limited communications back to his wife in North Alabama, saying he is safe but several hours away from the border with Poland.
He hopes to catch a flight back to the United States once he arrives in Poland.
“I'm hearing from my family, and they are begging me to try to get out as soon as I can," Posey previously told WAAY 31.
“I have not found a place where you find as kind and caring people as the Ukrainians. They remind me so much of the people in North Alabama," Posey said.