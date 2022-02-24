 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Missionary from North Alabama flees Ukraine as Russian forces attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Posey Ukraine 1

Missionary Mark Posey

 Courtesy: Mark Posey
A missionary who refused to leave Ukraine despite U.S. officials' pleas is now in a van with other Ukrainians, slowly trying to evacuate to Poland.
 
Mark Posey knows Ukraine well. He has served as a missionary in the country off and on for more than three decades. WAAY 31 spoke with Posey via Zoom last week. At that time, he said he was going to hunker down and continue his work, but that changed overnight.
 
"I talked to Mark a little while ago and told him I loved him and we are praying for him, and all of the church in America knows Mark’s story and lifting him up in prayer," Jeff Abrams, a fellow North Alabama missionary, told WAAY 31 on Thursday. "It will be good when we hear confirmation that he has made it into Poland."
Here's what we know about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine unfolded

A convoy of Russian military vehicles is seen moving towards the border in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 23.
Posey, who also serves as a minister and elder at Winfield Church of Christ, has been able to get limited communications back to his wife in North Alabama, saying he is safe but several hours away from the border with Poland.
 
He hopes to catch a flight back to the United States once he arrives in Poland.
 
“I'm hearing from my family, and they are begging me to try to get out as soon as I can," Posey previously told WAAY 31.
 
“I have not found a place where you find as kind and caring people as the Ukrainians. They remind me so much of the people in North Alabama," Posey said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you