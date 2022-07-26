 Skip to main content
Missing teen ran away from Sheffield boys home with another teen Sunday, family says

  • Updated
Aiden Oliver

A family is searching for information about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Aiden Oliver, who they say ran away from a boys home in Sheffield on Sunday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post Tuesday in which Jennifer Oliver says her son, Aiden Oliver, left with another teen boy. Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry identified the other teenager as 15-year-old Joshua Byrd.

Terry said both boys are from Franklin County. The teenagers left the boys home through a back window sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

In Jennifer Oliver's post, she describes Aiden Oliver as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He could be wearing a blue and orange cap with an orange paw print on the front, and he is likely wearing white On Cloud sneakers, the post says. 

A physical description was not immediately available for Byrd, except that is a white male. 

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to contact Sheffield Police Department or the Colbert County Juvenile Probation Office.

